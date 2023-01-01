Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.08

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.08 and traded as high as $6.88. Commercial Vehicle Group shares last traded at $6.81, with a volume of 20,301 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVGI. Noble Financial began coverage on Commercial Vehicle Group in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Commercial Vehicle Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Get Commercial Vehicle Group alerts:

Commercial Vehicle Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.08. The company has a market capitalization of $227.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 3.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Commercial Vehicle Group

Commercial Vehicle Group ( NASDAQ:CVGI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $251.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.02 million. Commercial Vehicle Group had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 14.16%. Equities research analysts predict that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.06% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Warehouse Automation, Electrical Systems, and Aftermarket & Accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.