Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.69

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.69 and traded as high as $2.22. Dawson Geophysical shares last traded at $1.96, with a volume of 2,995 shares traded.
Dawson Geophysical Price Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.69.
Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.54 million during the quarter. Dawson Geophysical had a negative return on equity of 45.13% and a negative net margin of 73.25%.
Institutional Trading of Dawson Geophysical
Dawson Geophysical Company Profile
Dawson Geophysical Company provides onshore seismic data acquisition and processing services in the United States and Canada. The company acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D, and multi-component seismic data for its clients, including oil and gas companies, and independent oil and gas operators, as well as providers of multi-client data libraries.
