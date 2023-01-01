Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.69

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.69 and traded as high as $2.22. Dawson Geophysical shares last traded at $1.96, with a volume of 2,995 shares traded.

Dawson Geophysical Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.69.

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.54 million during the quarter. Dawson Geophysical had a negative return on equity of 45.13% and a negative net margin of 73.25%.

Institutional Trading of Dawson Geophysical

Dawson Geophysical Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Dawson Geophysical by 44.6% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 32,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Dawson Geophysical by 4.3% in the third quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,053,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 43,308 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dawson Geophysical in the first quarter worth about $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

Dawson Geophysical Company provides onshore seismic data acquisition and processing services in the United States and Canada. The company acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D, and multi-component seismic data for its clients, including oil and gas companies, and independent oil and gas operators, as well as providers of multi-client data libraries.

