Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $18.60

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.60 and traded as high as $19.61. Cenovus Energy shares last traded at $19.41, with a volume of 3,397,027 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CVE shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Cenovus Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Cenovus Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.

The stock has a market cap of $37.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 2.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.67 and a 200 day moving average of $18.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Rating ) (TSE:CVE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $13.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.41 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 26.94%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.114 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.42%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 153.1% in the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy in the second quarter valued at $31,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.27% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

