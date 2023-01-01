Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.89

Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.89 and traded as high as $10.43. Gencor Industries shares last traded at $10.10, with a volume of 11,007 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Gencor Industries in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.89.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GENC. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gencor Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $134,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 21,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 33,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. 40.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. The company offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.

