Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.89

Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.89 and traded as high as $10.43. Gencor Industries shares last traded at $10.10, with a volume of 11,007 shares traded.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Gencor Industries in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Gencor Industries Trading Down 0.3 %
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.89.
Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. The company offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.
