Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.23

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.23 and traded as high as $0.36. Idera Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.35, with a volume of 384,137 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Idera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Idera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Idera Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 25.4 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.25 and a 200-day moving average of $0.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Idera Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IDRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals stock. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 200,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000. Credit Agricole S A owned 0.38% of Idera Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 12.18% of the company’s stock.

About Idera Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Idera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Idera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.