Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.30

Shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.30 and traded as high as $2.38. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $2.25, with a volume of 8,487 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Cumberland Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 6.3 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CPIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.41 million for the quarter. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 16.93%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 188,243 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 40,949 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 644,763 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 38,100 shares during the period. 16.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, rheumatology, and oncology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative oral solution for the treatment of chronic and acute constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol, an injection for treating euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; and Vibativ, an injection for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections, including hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, as well as complicated skin and skin structure infections.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.