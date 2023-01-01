Satixfy Communications (NASDAQ:SATX) Trading Up 0.5%

Satixfy Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:SATX – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.20 and last traded at $7.77. Approximately 554,385 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 475,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.73.
Satixfy Communications Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.83.
About Satixfy Communications
SatixFy Communications Ltd. develops end-to-end next-generation satellite communications systems. The company offers satellite payloads, user terminals, and modems. Its products include modems that feature software defined radio; fully electronically steered multi beam antennas; and very small aperture terminals and multi-beam fully electronically steered antenna arrays for various mobile applications and services.
