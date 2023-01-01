Monument Circle Acquisition (NYSE:MON) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.92

Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MON – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.92 and traded as high as $10.07. Monument Circle Acquisition shares last traded at $10.07, with a volume of 2,200 shares changing hands.

Monument Circle Acquisition Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.92.

Get Monument Circle Acquisition alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monument Circle Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 61,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP grew its position in Monument Circle Acquisition by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 62,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Monument Circle Acquisition by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 574,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,677,000 after acquiring an additional 4,299 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in Monument Circle Acquisition by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 23,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 5,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in Monument Circle Acquisition by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 310,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,052,000 after acquiring an additional 9,593 shares during the last quarter. 72.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monument Circle Acquisition Company Profile

Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the media, technology, sports and entertainment sectors, and related industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Monument Circle Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monument Circle Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.