Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.31

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.31 and traded as high as $14.29. Brookline Bancorp shares last traded at $14.15, with a volume of 1,221,089 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Brookline Bancorp to $14.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Compass Point increased their price target on shares of Brookline Bancorp to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Get Brookline Bancorp alerts:

Brookline Bancorp Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.31.

Brookline Bancorp Increases Dividend

Brookline Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BRKL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 31.14% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $84.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.70 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. This is a positive change from Brookline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookline Bancorp

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRKL. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the first quarter worth $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the third quarter worth $62,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Brookline Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Howland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brookline Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brookline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.