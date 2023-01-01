Whittier Trust Co. Increases Stock Position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. lifted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 24,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after buying an additional 9,515 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its holdings in FTI Consulting by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 10,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in FTI Consulting during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,525,000. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in FTI Consulting during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,819,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in FTI Consulting during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,241,000.

In other news, Director Claudio Costamagna sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $1,296,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,288,516. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Paul Alderman Linton sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.24, for a total value of $172,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,243,725.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Claudio Costamagna sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,296,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,288,516. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,180 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

FTI Consulting stock opened at $158.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 0.24. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.36 and a 1-year high of $190.43.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $775.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.06 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 14.07%. As a group, analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

