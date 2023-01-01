Whittier Trust Co. Raises Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 25.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,087,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,765,453,000 after acquiring an additional 16,505,073 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 13.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 78,916,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,619,921,000 after acquiring an additional 9,466,546 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 126.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,306,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958,400 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 59.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,948,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,419 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 185.0% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,143,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,673,000 after acquiring an additional 742,446 shares during the period. 85.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 102,552 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $4,468,190.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

CARR opened at $41.25 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $33.10 and a 52-week high of $54.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $34.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.60.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is 17.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CARR. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.86.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

