Whittier Trust Co. Raises Stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 77.4% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 712.5% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 1,523.1% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 548.5% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MTB. Citigroup dropped their price objective on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on M&T Bank from $187.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on M&T Bank from $238.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.80.

MTB opened at $145.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $25.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.79. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $138.43 and a 12-month high of $193.42.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.76 EPS. Research analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.28%.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

