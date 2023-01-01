iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Purchased by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 380.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,579 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,091 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 840,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,945,000 after acquiring an additional 9,018 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,882,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,496,000 after buying an additional 69,886 shares during the period. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $68.30 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $61.44 and a twelve month high of $85.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.72 and its 200 day moving average is $68.45.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

