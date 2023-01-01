Whittier Trust Co. Has $1.67 Million Holdings in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,331 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,709 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. owned about 0.07% of InMode worth $1,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in InMode in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in InMode in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC increased its position in InMode by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in InMode in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in InMode by 875.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,950 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on INMD shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of InMode in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of InMode from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of InMode in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.17.

InMode Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INMD opened at $35.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.99. InMode Ltd. has a 52-week low of $20.60 and a 52-week high of $71.68.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The healthcare company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $121.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.70 million. InMode had a net margin of 40.93% and a return on equity of 39.52%. Analysts predict that InMode Ltd. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

InMode Profile

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

