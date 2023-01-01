Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 729.6% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 6.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 820.00 to 860.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $647.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Shares of NVO opened at $135.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $121.37 and its 200-day moving average is $111.96. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $91.51 and a 12 month high of $135.86. The firm has a market cap of $306.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 31.57% and a return on equity of 72.57%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Equities analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

