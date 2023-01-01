LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 896,927 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 9,138 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.27% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $67,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. City State Bank lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 6.2% in the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,705 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,033 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 33.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 23.4% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 602 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LYB. KeyCorp cut their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 25th. UBS Group cut their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Barclays lowered LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.63.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of LYB stock opened at $83.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.94. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $71.46 and a fifty-two week high of $117.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.77. The firm has a market cap of $27.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.23.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($1.00). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.28 billion. Analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.87%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

