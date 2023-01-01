Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $69.56 Million Stock Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,098,258 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 283,342 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of Best Buy worth $69,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Best Buy by 13,566.7% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Best Buy by 376.4% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 424 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Best Buy by 91.1% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 472 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Best Buy by 242.0% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 472 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Best Buy during the second quarter valued at $32,000. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Best Buy

In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 366,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $29,998,234.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 590,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,356,727.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 366,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $29,998,234.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 590,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,356,727.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Damien Harmon sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $199,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,423,971.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 368,628 shares of company stock worth $30,200,017 in the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Best Buy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $80.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.57. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $112.96. The company has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The technology retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.35. Best Buy had a return on equity of 57.26% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 12th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 52.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Best Buy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Best Buy in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Best Buy to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on Best Buy from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Best Buy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.71.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Featured Stories

