Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,917,773 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 367,246 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.32% of Halliburton worth $71,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 10.6% during the third quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,193 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 7,202 shares during the last quarter. GDS Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 3.6% during the third quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 241,723 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $5,951,000 after purchasing an additional 8,475 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 7.5% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 14,980 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 2.8% during the third quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 124,552 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the third quarter worth approximately $1,428,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Halliburton in a report on Friday, December 9th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. ATB Capital upped their price objective on Halliburton to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Halliburton from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.47.

Halliburton Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $39.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $22.61 and a 52-week high of $43.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.06. The company has a market capitalization of $35.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 2.22.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Halliburton had a return on equity of 22.69% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 11,044 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $436,238.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 249,291 shares in the company, valued at $9,846,994.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Eric Carre sold 6,513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $244,237.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,691 shares in the company, valued at $4,488,412.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 11,044 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $436,238.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 249,291 shares in the company, valued at $9,846,994.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,563 shares of company stock worth $1,233,392. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Featured Articles

