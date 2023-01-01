Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 388,599 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,197 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.53% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $70,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter worth approximately $857,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 16.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 414.0% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 17,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 14,350 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.1% during the third quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 24,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,548,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $197.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $199.00 to $193.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates to $198.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.17.

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $175.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.22. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.44 and a 52 week high of $212.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 34.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.63.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.08. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.51% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The business had revenue of $529.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 39.04%.

In related news, CEO David B. Foss sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.11, for a total transaction of $3,009,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,958,282.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

