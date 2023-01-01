Imunon (NASDAQ:IMNN) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Imunon, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNN – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.29 and last traded at $1.35. Approximately 43,140 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 119,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.38.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have issued reports on IMNN shares. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Imunon in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Imunon in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.
Imunon Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.44.
Imunon Company Profile
Imunon, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies, vaccines, and directed chemotherapies. Its product pipeline includes GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of ovarian cancer; and ThermoDox, a proprietary heat-activated liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin, which is in development stage for various cancer indications.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Imunon (IMNN)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
Receive News & Ratings for Imunon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imunon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.