Imunon (NASDAQ:IMNN) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Imunon, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNN – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.29 and last traded at $1.35. Approximately 43,140 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 119,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IMNN shares. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Imunon in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Imunon in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Get Imunon alerts:

Imunon Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.44.

Imunon Company Profile

Imunon ( NASDAQ:IMNN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.06). Imunon had a negative net margin of 5,377.20% and a negative return on equity of 56.47%. The firm had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.11 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Imunon, Inc. will post -4.2 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Imunon, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies, vaccines, and directed chemotherapies. Its product pipeline includes GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of ovarian cancer; and ThermoDox, a proprietary heat-activated liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin, which is in development stage for various cancer indications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Imunon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imunon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.