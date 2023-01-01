Alpha Cognition (OTC:ACOGF) Trading Down 23.7%

Alpha Cognition Inc. (OTC:ACOGF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 23.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as 0.21 and last traded at 0.21. 4,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 8,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.28.

Alpha Cognition Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07.

Alpha Cognition Company Profile

Alpha Cognition Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for Alzheimer's disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). It develops ALPHA-1062, an acetylcholine esterase inhibitor for the treatment of dementia of the Alzheimer's type and mild traumatic brain injury; and ALPHA-0602, a gene therapy for the treatment of ALS.

