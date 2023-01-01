bioAffinity Technologies (NASDAQ:BIAF) Stock Price Down 4.8%

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIAF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.31 and last traded at $1.60. 121,651 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,846,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.68.

bioAffinity Technologies Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in bioAffinity Technologies stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIAF – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.40% of bioAffinity Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

bioAffinity Technologies Company Profile

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing non-invasive diagnostic tests and targeted cancer therapeutics. The company offers CyPath lung, a diagnostic test, for early detection of lung cancer. It also researches targeted therapies to treat cancer at the cellular level.

