ZeroFox (NASDAQ:ZFOX) Trading Up 0.6%

ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFOX – Get Rating) shares were up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.35 and last traded at $4.98. Approximately 76,409 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 126,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.95.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ZFOX shares. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of ZeroFox in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ZeroFox in a report on Friday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.58.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of ZeroFox during the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ZeroFox during the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ZeroFox during the third quarter worth approximately $110,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of ZeroFox during the third quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ZeroFox during the third quarter worth approximately $2,318,000.

ZeroFox Holdings, Inc operates as an enterprise cybersecurity software-as-a-service company that addresses the full lifecycle of external cyber threats and risks. The company offers ZeroFox Protect that enables organizations to configure protective capabilities to identify and protect their external assets; ZeroFox Predict, a threat intelligence solution that enable customers to directly search across data lake of global threat indicators, tactics, adversary intelligence, exploits, vulnerabilities, and security tools; ZeroFox Detect that provides customers with real-time asset and vulnerability awareness for their external-facing internet digital footprint; ZeroFox Response that enables organizations to provide the 24×7 level of support necessary to respond to external attacks, incidents, data loss or exfiltration, or potential breaches; and ZeroFox Disrupt to report, block, and take down an attack's core components across the internet.

