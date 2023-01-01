Short Interest in GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDIFF) Decreases By 46.8%

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDIFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,400 shares, a decline of 46.8% from the November 30th total of 62,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 167.0 days.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Price Performance

Shares of GDIFF stock opened at $32.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.04. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 52 week low of $31.24 and a 52 week high of $45.86.

Get GDI Integrated Facility Services alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GDIFF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$53.00 to C$53.50 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$55.50 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Company Profile

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.