Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,300 shares, a growth of 36.9% from the November 30th total of 79,100 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 46,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

In other news, CEO Anthony Cappell purchased 9,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.86 per share, for a total transaction of $145,658.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 227,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,607,420.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Peter Sack bought 2,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.86 per share, for a total transaction of $38,000.56. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,821 shares in the company, valued at $92,321.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony Cappell purchased 9,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.86 per share, for a total transaction of $145,658.24. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 227,454 shares in the company, valued at $3,607,420.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REFI. Emfo LLC purchased a new stake in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,317,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its holdings in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance during the 3rd quarter worth about $176,000. PBMares Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 98.9% during the 3rd quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 14,972 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance stock opened at $15.07 on Friday. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance has a 52 week low of $13.87 and a 52 week high of $20.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.20. The firm has a market cap of $266.14 million and a PE ratio of 7.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 20.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is 94.95%.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It originates, structures, and invests in first mortgage loans and alternative structured financings secured by commercial real estate properties. The company offers senior loans to state-licensed operators and property owners in the cannabis industry.

