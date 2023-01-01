Biora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BIOR) Stock Price Down 12.8%

Biora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOR – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 12.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. Approximately 5,378,748 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 4,132,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

Biora Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.52.

Biora Therapeutics shares are going to reverse split on Tuesday, January 3rd. The 1-25 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, January 3rd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, January 3rd.

Institutional Trading of Biora Therapeutics

Biora Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BIOR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. As a group, analysts predict that Biora Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIOR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Biora Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Biora Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Biora Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Biora Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $789,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Biora Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,860,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.13% of the company’s stock.

Biora Therapeutics Company Profile

Biora Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing oral biotherapeutics. The company's targeted therapeutics program uses an ingestible smart capsule for targeted delivery of therapeutics in the gastrointestinal (GI) tract to enhance the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and systemic therapeutics program uses an ingestible capsule for needle-free delivery of biotherapeutics directly into the intestinal mucosa for enhanced systemic uptake.

