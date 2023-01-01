DSW Capital (LON:DSW) Shares Up 6.4%

DSW Capital plc (LON:DSW – Get Rating) shot up 6.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 120 ($1.45) and last traded at GBX 116.50 ($1.41). 7,546 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 109.50 ($1.32).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of DSW Capital in a research note on Friday, November 25th.

Get DSW Capital alerts:

DSW Capital Trading Up 6.4 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 121.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 115.83. The company has a market capitalization of £25.54 million and a PE ratio of 1,941.67. The company has a quick ratio of 8.99, a current ratio of 9.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82.

DSW Capital Cuts Dividend

About DSW Capital

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a GBX 1.76 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. DSW Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.33%.

(Get Rating)

DSW Capital plc provides professional services in the United Kingdom. It offers corporate finance advice, financial due diligence, business recovery, equity finance, DSW venture, wealth advisory, forensic and valuation, business planning, and debt and tax advisory services; industrial property solutions; and funding and advice services in the tech and media sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DSW Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSW Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.