DSW Capital (LON:DSW) Shares Up 6.4%

DSW Capital plc (LON:DSW – Get Rating) shot up 6.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 120 ($1.45) and last traded at GBX 116.50 ($1.41). 7,546 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 109.50 ($1.32).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of DSW Capital in a research note on Friday, November 25th.
DSW Capital Trading Up 6.4 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 121.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 115.83. The company has a market capitalization of £25.54 million and a PE ratio of 1,941.67. The company has a quick ratio of 8.99, a current ratio of 9.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82.
DSW Capital Cuts Dividend
About DSW Capital
DSW Capital plc provides professional services in the United Kingdom. It offers corporate finance advice, financial due diligence, business recovery, equity finance, DSW venture, wealth advisory, forensic and valuation, business planning, and debt and tax advisory services; industrial property solutions; and funding and advice services in the tech and media sectors.
