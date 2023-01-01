FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW) Short Interest Down 47.4% in December

FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 110,100 shares, a decline of 47.4% from the November 30th total of 209,300 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 23,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Insider Activity

In other FinWise Bancorp news, Director Jeana Hutchings acquired 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.59 per share, for a total transaction of $49,868.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,818. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 8,300 shares of company stock worth $78,981 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FinWise Bancorp

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in FinWise Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in FinWise Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in FinWise Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in FinWise Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of FinWise Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. 25.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FinWise Bancorp Trading Up 0.2 %

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on FinWise Bancorp to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th.

NASDAQ:FINW opened at $9.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $119.36 million and a P/E ratio of 3.96. FinWise Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.20 and a 12 month high of $21.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.28 and its 200 day moving average is $9.69.

FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.09). FinWise Bancorp had a return on equity of 23.37% and a net margin of 31.91%. The firm had revenue of $20.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.54 million. On average, research analysts forecast that FinWise Bancorp will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About FinWise Bancorp

FinWise Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for FinWise Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand, NOW, money market, and checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposits.

