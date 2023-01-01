Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, an increase of 36.9% from the November 30th total of 1,110,000 shares. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 385,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 36.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 78,790 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,067 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,199 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RUTH opened at $15.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a twelve month low of $14.65 and a twelve month high of $24.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.39 and its 200-day moving average is $17.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $513.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.83.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Dividend Announcement

Ruth’s Hospitality Group ( NASDAQ:RUTH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 30.24% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $112.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.30 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RUTH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Raymond James lowered Ruth’s Hospitality Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clients.

