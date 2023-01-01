Aurizon Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:QRNNF) Short Interest Up 36.8% in December

Aurizon Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:QRNNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,594,200 shares, a growth of 36.8% from the November 30th total of 1,165,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Aurizon Price Performance

OTCMKTS QRNNF opened at $2.40 on Friday. Aurizon has a fifty-two week low of $2.36 and a fifty-two week high of $3.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.51.

Aurizon Company Profile

Aurizon Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a rail freight operator in Australia. The company operates through Network, Coal, Bulk, and Other segments. It transports various commodities, including mining, agricultural, industrial, and retail products; and retail goods and groceries across small and big towns, and cities, as well as coal and iron ore.

