Roundhill Cannabis ETF (BATS:WEED) Shares Down 0.1%

Roundhill Cannabis ETF (BATS:WEED – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.75 and last traded at $5.98. Approximately 11,258 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $5.99.

Roundhill Cannabis ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.13.

