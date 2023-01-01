Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a decrease of 46.6% from the November 30th total of 24,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Hang Lung Properties Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of Hang Lung Properties stock opened at $9.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.58. Hang Lung Properties has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $11.65.
Hang Lung Properties Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hang Lung Properties (HLPPY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
Receive News & Ratings for Hang Lung Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hang Lung Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.