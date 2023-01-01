Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a decrease of 46.6% from the November 30th total of 24,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hang Lung Properties Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Hang Lung Properties stock opened at $9.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.58. Hang Lung Properties has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $11.65.

Hang Lung Properties Company Profile

Hang Lung Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property investment, development, and management activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. The company is involved in the development, sale, and leasing of properties.

