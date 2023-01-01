Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ACRO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ACRO – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, a decrease of 47.4% from the November 30th total of 50,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 161,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACRO opened at $9.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.87 and a 200-day moving average of $9.77. Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $9.98.

Institutional Trading of Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $255,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC now owns 92,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 12,181 shares during the period. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,397,000. 68.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Company Profile

Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, consolidation, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the infrastructure, infrastructure services, and related sectors in North America.

