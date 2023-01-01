Bradda Head Lithium (LON:BHL) Trading Up 1.2%

Bradda Head Lithium Limited (LON:BHL – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 8.42 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 8.35 ($0.10). Approximately 225,407 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 1,269,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.25 ($0.10).
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 8.09. The company has a market cap of £32.23 million and a PE ratio of -4.58.
Bradda Head Lithium Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of lithium mining projects in the United States. It holds 100% interests in Basin East located in central western Arizona, which covers an area of approximately 3.78 square kilometers (km2); Basin West consists of 65 placer mining and 72 lode claims that cover an area of approximately 6.02 km2 situated in central western Arizona; and Wikieup project comprises 120 federal placer mining claims and 225 lode claims, which covers an area of approximately 27.87 km2 located in the Mohave County, Arizona.
