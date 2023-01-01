ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 825,500 shares, a decrease of 47.1% from the November 30th total of 1,560,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ICL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ICL Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of ICL Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of ICL Group from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ICL Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

ICL Group Price Performance

Shares of ICL stock opened at $7.31 on Friday. ICL Group has a 52-week low of $7.09 and a 52-week high of $12.96. The stock has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 4.48, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.87.

ICL Group Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ICL Group

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.2435 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.32%. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio is 44.79%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ICL Group during the second quarter worth $54,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,008,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,219,000 after acquiring an additional 26,422 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ICL Group during the second quarter worth $1,783,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ICL Group during the second quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 934.6% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 56,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 51,459 shares during the period. 14.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ICL Group Company Profile

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

