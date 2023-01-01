Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) Short Interest Down 47.6% in December

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a drop of 47.6% from the November 30th total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 138,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHI. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $110,000.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of MHI stock opened at $8.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.54 and a 200 day moving average of $9.00. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $7.82 and a 1 year high of $12.23.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Announces Dividend

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 13th were paid a $0.048 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 12th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.71%.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

