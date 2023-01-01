IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,041,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,598 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 2.07% of IPG Photonics worth $87,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IPGP. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 203.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 831,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,264,000 after acquiring an additional 557,497 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 60.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,861,000 after acquiring an additional 415,842 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 54.4% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 892,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,049,000 after acquiring an additional 314,600 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 18.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,701,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,788,000 after acquiring an additional 270,190 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 137.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 385,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,291,000 after acquiring an additional 222,900 shares during the period. 63.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IPGP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on IPG Photonics from $150.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised IPG Photonics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on IPG Photonics from $165.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.20.

IPG Photonics Price Performance

NASDAQ IPGP opened at $94.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.40. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1-year low of $79.88 and a 1-year high of $176.63.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $349.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.29 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 18.34%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

