Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,014,725 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 6,995 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.29% of Ross Stores worth $85,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 50.1% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,907 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the third quarter valued at $219,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 3.5% in the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,789 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 2.9% in the third quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 124,639 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $10,503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the third quarter valued at $3,472,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Ross Stores from $119.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $98.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $99.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.65.

Ross Stores stock opened at $116.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.42 and its 200-day moving average is $91.86. The company has a market cap of $39.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.24 and a 12 month high of $120.39.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 30.10%.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

