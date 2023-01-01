Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $82.35 Million Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 402,087 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 14,227 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.43% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $82,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 91.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 111 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $235.48 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $200.32 and a fifty-two week high of $317.17. The stock has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.91.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.71 by ($0.03). Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.82 EPS. Laboratory Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.36%.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,116 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.67, for a total transaction of $259,659.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,864.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LH. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $308.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Argus cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.63.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

