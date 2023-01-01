Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 67,068 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 728,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 67,068 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.38% of DTE Energy worth $83,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in DTE Energy by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,044,624,000 after buying an additional 1,420,586 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,821,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,356,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,887 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,915,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,265,431,000 after purchasing an additional 207,796 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,206,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,781,000 after purchasing an additional 281,718 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,965,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $259,854,000 after purchasing an additional 30,373 shares during the period. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DTE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised DTE Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DTE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on DTE Energy from $146.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on DTE Energy from $145.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

DTE Energy Price Performance

DTE stock opened at $117.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.33. The stock has a market cap of $22.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $100.64 and a 1 year high of $140.23.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 5.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a $0.952 dividend. This is a boost from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.92%.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

