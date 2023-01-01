Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG – Get Rating) by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,529 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PHDG. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 367.5% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 345,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,755,000 after buying an additional 271,867 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,139,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 589,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,235,000 after purchasing an additional 108,329 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 114.1% in the 3rd quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 136,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,727,000 after purchasing an additional 72,784 shares during the period. Finally, Darwin Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,201,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:PHDG opened at $32.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.04. Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF has a 12 month low of $30.08 and a 12 month high of $38.41.

