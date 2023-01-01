Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 57.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 154,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,251,000 after purchasing an additional 56,571 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 149,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 113,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,515,000 after purchasing an additional 5,351 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 87,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 64,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IYY opened at $93.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.45. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $85.43 and a 12-month high of $118.98.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Company Profile

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

