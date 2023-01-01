KGHM Polska Miedz S.A. (OTCMKTS:KGHPF) Short Interest Down 47.8% in December

KGHM Polska Miedz S.A. (OTCMKTS:KGHPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,000 shares, a drop of 47.8% from the November 30th total of 130,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 680.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Erste Group Bank cut KGHM Polska Miedz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get KGHM Polska Miedz alerts:

KGHM Polska Miedz Stock Performance

KGHM Polska Miedz stock opened at $28.90 on Friday. KGHM Polska Miedz has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $44.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.58.

About KGHM Polska Miedz

KGHM Polska Miedz SA mines, produces, and sells copper, precious metals, and non-ferrous metals in Poland and internationally. It offers copper cathodes, wire rods, Cu-Ofe and Cu-Ag wires, and granule products; silver in bullion bar and granule forms; gold bars; molybdenum; ammonium perrhenate, metallic rhenium, and rhenium powder; and lead, sulphuric acid, copper and nickel sulphate, and selenium products, as well as platinum, palladium, and rock salt.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KGHM Polska Miedz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KGHM Polska Miedz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.