Short Interest in ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY) Grows By 59.0%

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,000 shares, an increase of 59.0% from the November 30th total of 34,600 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ADDvantage Technologies Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEY. State Street Corp bought a new position in ADDvantage Technologies Group during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group by 477.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 62,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group by 64.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 56,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Price Performance

AEY opened at $1.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.36 million, a P/E ratio of -16.11 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.70 and a 200 day moving average of $1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.36. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $2.30.

ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.93 million during the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a negative return on equity of 11.83%.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Company Profile

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and services electronics and hardware for the telecommunications industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S.

