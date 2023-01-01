BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) Short Interest Down 47.8% in December

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, a drop of 47.8% from the November 30th total of 38,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund stock opened at $7.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.30. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 1-year low of $6.68 and a 1-year high of $9.35.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th.

Institutional Trading of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 728,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,975,000 after acquiring an additional 20,143 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 165,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 3,932 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $580,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 44.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 80,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 24,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 14.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 78,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 9,820 shares during the last quarter.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income and to invest in credit instruments and other investments. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

