BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) Short Interest Down 47.8% in December

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, a drop of 47.8% from the November 30th total of 38,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund stock opened at $7.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.30. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 1-year low of $6.68 and a 1-year high of $9.35.
BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th.
Institutional Trading of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund
BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Company Profile
BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income and to invest in credit instruments and other investments. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.
