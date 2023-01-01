Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $432,000 Stock Position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. reduced its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 33,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 44,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 49.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 680,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,071,000 after purchasing an additional 226,132 shares in the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 13,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 40.0% in the second quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 257,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,369,000 after purchasing an additional 73,575 shares in the last quarter.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF alerts:

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of JHMM stock opened at $46.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.48. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.96 and a fifty-two week high of $55.89.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.