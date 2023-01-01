Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Buys 150 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the third quarter worth $39,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the third quarter worth $48,000.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Financials ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

VFH opened at $82.73 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.59. Vanguard Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $72.96 and a twelve month high of $102.52.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.