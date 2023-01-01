Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Acquired by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 1,020.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,255 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 24.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,116,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,327,506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732,668 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 30.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,986,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $923,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,497 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 59.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,275,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,999 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,599,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,892,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 372.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,273,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $102.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.91. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.60 and a 1 year high of $137.43.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 26.58%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ICE. Raymond James raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $116.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. TheStreet cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total transaction of $169,568.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,585.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 40,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,253,235. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total value of $169,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,218,585.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,593,168. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

