Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Stock Position Raised by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ED. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 327.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 358.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ED stock opened at $95.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.34. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.10 and a twelve month high of $102.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.36 and a 200-day moving average of $93.59.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.16. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 66.25%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Consolidated Edison in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $87.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

