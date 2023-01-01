Foundry Partners LLC Buys Shares of 1,372 Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,372 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the 2nd quarter valued at $410,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the 3rd quarter valued at $669,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,661 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,353,000. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Paylocity Trading Down 1.8 %

PCTY opened at $194.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $208.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.50. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $152.01 and a 12-month high of $276.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.41 and a beta of 1.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Paylocity Profile

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PCTY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Paylocity in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Paylocity from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Paylocity from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Paylocity from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paylocity currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.00.

(Get Rating)

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.